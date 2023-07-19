Day 3 of SEC Media Days

Alabama’s Nick Saban compared quarterback room to cake.
2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville
2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Media days are always a fun time, it’s a chance to see coaches and players in a more informal setting. So, sometimes you’ll be graced by coaches making unique analogies.

One of the latest came from Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who’s dealing with another quarterback battle.

Saban compared it to baking a cake.

“Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, ‘When is this cake going to be done? When is this cake going to be done?’ She said, ‘If I don’t let it go through and take it out of the oven too soon, it will turn to mush and it won’t be a really good cake.’ So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves,” said Saban.

Tennessee and company arrive to Nashville on Thursday.

