Five-star WR Mike Matthews commits to Vols

Josh Heupel picked up his highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class Wednesday evening when five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews committed to Tennessee.
Mike Matthews
Mike Matthews(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Matthews - the top-ranked uncommitted wide receiver in the 2024 class - earned all-region, all-county and all-state honors last season after amassing 48 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Matthews’ commitment lifted Tennessee from the 14th-ranked recruiting class to No. 8.

The 6′0″, 180lb. athlete chose the Vols over Georgia, Clemson and Southern Cal. Matthews announced his commitment during an On3 live stream on Youtube. You can watch the full commitment video below.

