Group cycling to honor fallen first responders

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Brotherhood, a group of first responders, is honoring those that paid the ultimate sacrifice by cycling across the mountains.

Along the way, the group plans to honor 18 fallen first responders in Kentucky.

More than 60 members from across the state and country are participating in the ride.

In Pineville, they honored Paramedic Kenneth Ely, who died in 2021.

Board member Josh Lile said they are doing this to show the community they are a brotherhood and will continue to honor their brothers and sisters.

“Just because support has faded, because it’s not fresh for everybody still. We still remember them. Like last years names of the heroes that have fallen, we ride with their names this year too so, somebody will ride with their names every year,” he said.

Firefighter Brianna Leland said she traveled from Nashville to participate because there is not an organization like this in Tennessee.

“I just want to see what this organization is all about, this is my first year doing it, very interested, even in the future possibly starting a Tennessee chapter. So, I am observing how this whole thing is functioning and how they go ahead and pay their respects and I kind of want to emulate that,” she explained.

She said they are cycling more than 300 miles because the pain is nothing compared to the pain the friends and families have felt.

“Pain brings people together, the families are facing a whole lot of pain for the rest of their lives, they’re missing somebody,” she said.

Lile said their pain is just temporary.

“One of our sayings is what we experience on this bike is painful and it’s temporary, what that family’s going through is painful and it’s permanent. So, we can suffer through a few miles and some hills, to let this family know that we love them and we care about them,” he explained.

Lile encouraged the community to join them as they continue to support and pay their respects to the fallen first responders.

On Wednesday, the group stopped in Middlesboro, Pineville, Barbourville, Corbin and London.

On Thursday, the group will travel to Clay, Leslie and Perry counties.

Friday, the group will make stops in Breathitt, Magoffin and Perry counties.

Saturday, they will end their ride traveling to Floyd and Pike counties.

For more information on times and locations, click the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.