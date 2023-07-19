Hamblen County correction officer charged with bringing drugs into jail

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County correctional officer was charged and arrested Monday for bringing drugs into the Hamblen County Jail, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Chasity Merritt, 27, was a new-hire at the jail, HCSO officials said. An investigation into her conduct was sparked by reports that she was bringing drugs into the jail.

The HCSO narcotics unit interviewed and searched Merritt, officials said, and found 14.6 grams of methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills and other drug paraphernalia. Officers found a loaded .38 caliber pistol and more drugs in her car as well, officials said.

“I hold my employees to a higher standard and no one is above the law,” Sheriff Chad Mullins said. “If any of my folks are found to have made a conscious decision to break the law, they will be fired, charged and jailed.”

Merritt was also charged with drug and weapons charges. She was released on bond.

