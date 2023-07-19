Heather visits pre-k students at the Early Learning Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited all of the 4 and 5 year old children at the University of Tennessee’s Early Learning Center.

These young students have been learning about weather, so Heather explained the types of weather we see in East Tennessee.

They were excited to learn more about thunder and lightning. They also enjoyed a children’s book on the water cycle.

Heather at UT's Early Learning Center (WVLT)

A very sweet thank you note from UT's Early Learning Center (WVLT)

