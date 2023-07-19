Knoxville police deputy chief of professional standards resigns after 5 months, interim replacement named

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department’s deputy chief of professional standards has resigned after just five months on the job, KPD has announced. Now, an interim replacement has been named.

Brooklyn Sawyers Belk joined the department in February in the new role, aimed at keeping up and overseeing professional standards at KPD. Her position in the role was always supposed to be a temporary one, according to KPD Chief Paul Noel.

Mayor Indya Kincannon (left), Knoxville Deputy Chief of Professional Standards Brooklyn Sawyers Belk (center) and Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel (right). (Richard Mason)

“When I hired Brooklyn, I knew that we were only going to have her for a short time,” Noel said. “With that in mind, I also knew that her experience, character and subject-matter expertise made her the right person to help us through some pressing matters and start the process of building out systems, modernizing our policies and procedures, and laying the foundation for this position moving forward.

“I am truly grateful to Brooklyn for her contributions, which were significant,” Noel added. “She invested a lot in our department and quickly became a valued and trusted member of our executive leadership team. Brooklyn leaves behind big shoes to fill.”

Those shoes will be filled by retired Federal Judge H. Bruce Guyton. He’ll take on the role of interim deputy chief of professional standards, KPD announced Wednesday.

“I respect and appreciate the Knoxville Police Department and look forward to becoming a part of the organization,” said Guyton. “I am grateful to Chief Noel and Mayor Kincannon for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the good work the men and women of the KPD do on a daily basis.”

Guyton’s hiring is set to be voted on Tuesday by the members of the Knoxville City Council. If approved, he’ll handle the job until the next permeant deputy chief of professional standards can be hired and onboarded.

Guyton’s month-to-month contract will be roughly the same as Belk’s, KPD said, who said she will continue to be a resource to KPD.

“Law enforcement’s roles as both protector and servant are vital to a thriving and safe community,” Belk said. “I appreciate Chief Noel and Mayor Kincannon for the opportunity to use my expertise to make real contributions to this work at the Knoxville Police Department.

“As I move forward to the next steps in my career as an advocate, litigator, and educator, I will continue to be a resource for the KPD leadership team and my predecessor, if ever called upon, and look forward to seeing the Police Department grow and prosper with this community under the Mayor and Chief Noel’s leadership,” Belk added.

As far as permanently filling the hole, KPD officials said the process is well underway. The job opening has been posted to state-wide and national forums, including the Tennessee Bar Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

