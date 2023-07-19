‘Learn to row’ camp gives kids a chance to make waves

On top of the health benefits of rowing, the sport teaches kids lifelong lessons they’ll use every day.
WVLT Morning News at 9:00
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many East Tennesseans, summer means hitting the water. Things are no different for middle and high schoolers on the Little River in Blount County thanks to a ‘learn to row’ camp organized by TriStar Rowing.

TriStar head coach Katie Moore fell in love with the sport 15 years ago when growing up in Florida. Moore eventually earned a scholarship to row at the University of Tennessee and five years ago, started TriStar Rowing in Louisville.

To give kids a chance to learn what the sport is all about, Moore and TriStar hold a few ‘learn to row’ camps each summer.

“I tell them that you learn the sport through immersion - it’s like going to another country and learning the language by being there,” said Moore. “It’s the same motion over and over again and new learn to row campers are working on the same exact thing that Olympians are working on. Once you have the technique, it’s all about chemistry within the boat and that’s where the magic happens.”

Moore said on top of the health benefits of rowing, the sport teaches kids lifelong lessons they’ll use every day.

“Learning to work together on a level like this is easy compared to the real world when you go and work in your career. The time management that it takes and the discipline that it takes to show up every day and do the same thing every day - that’s life - you show up to your job every day. These kids are prepared for college and for life after. It’s good for your body by working all of your muscles and cardio so it really truly is a lifelong sport,” said Moore.

TriStar has one more learn to row camp coming up at the end of August. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Ramsey, 44
Man pulls gun in Knox County road rage crash
Dakota Snook
Knoxville man arrested for burglarizing church, church prosecuting
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Victim killed in the Alcoa Highway crash on Wednesday the 12th.
Family remembers Knoxville nurse killed in Alcoa Highway crash
A body was discovered in a river Saturday night, according to officials with the Knoxville...
Body found on Knoxville greenway has Aryan Nation tattoos, police say

Latest News

UGA head football coach at 2023 SEC Football media Days in Nashville
SEC Media Days 2023 Day Two: Dawgs still barking
Father-son duo within Tennessee basketball, with associate head coach Justin Gainey and Guard...
Father-son duo arrives on Rocky Top
SEC Media Days 2023 Day One: Tennessee making an impact already
Lady Vol basketball
A busy summer strengthening team chemistry for Lady Vols