‘Learn to row’ camp gives kids a chance to make waves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many East Tennesseans, summer means hitting the water. Things are no different for middle and high schoolers on the Little River in Blount County thanks to a ‘learn to row’ camp organized by TriStar Rowing.

TriStar head coach Katie Moore fell in love with the sport 15 years ago when growing up in Florida. Moore eventually earned a scholarship to row at the University of Tennessee and five years ago, started TriStar Rowing in Louisville.

To give kids a chance to learn what the sport is all about, Moore and TriStar hold a few ‘learn to row’ camps each summer.

“I tell them that you learn the sport through immersion - it’s like going to another country and learning the language by being there,” said Moore. “It’s the same motion over and over again and new learn to row campers are working on the same exact thing that Olympians are working on. Once you have the technique, it’s all about chemistry within the boat and that’s where the magic happens.”

Moore said on top of the health benefits of rowing, the sport teaches kids lifelong lessons they’ll use every day.

“Learning to work together on a level like this is easy compared to the real world when you go and work in your career. The time management that it takes and the discipline that it takes to show up every day and do the same thing every day - that’s life - you show up to your job every day. These kids are prepared for college and for life after. It’s good for your body by working all of your muscles and cardio so it really truly is a lifelong sport,” said Moore.

TriStar has one more learn to row camp coming up at the end of August. You can find more information here.

