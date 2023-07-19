Life-saving equipment stolen overnight from fire department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says equipment was stolen from New Market Fire and Rescue Station
By Kathryn Fellhoelter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported a burglary at The New Market Fire and Rescue Station #2 at 475 Old Dandridge Pike in Strawberry Plains.

The fire department was responding to a brush fire when they noticed equipment had been taken from an engine and tanker. The items missing include chain saws, fans, hand tools and a combination Amkus extrication tool.

If you have information please call Det. Sgt. Robbie McMahan 865-471-6000 ext 1109 or 911. You can also contact East Tennessee Valley Crime stoppers at 865-215-7165 or www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org.

