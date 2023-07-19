One Knox SC, Knoxville’s pro soccer team, wants you to help choose first mascot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s professional soccer team needs help choosing its first official mascot. The club is teaming up with PetSafe to have fans pick one of Young-Williams Animal Center’s dogs to take on the role.

Six dogs were on show Tuesday, July 18, at Regal Stadium during One Knox’s match against Union Omaha for fans to go mascot scouting.

Fans can vote starting July 18 through midnight on July 22 once dog profiles start showing up on the @PetSafe Instagram account. Following the contest, the winner will be announced and crowned One Knox’s first mascot.

One Knox and PetSafe representatives said, while the mascot contest is fun for fans, they also want some good to come of it. The goal behind the contest is to spark interest in all six dogs eligible for the One Knox job, with the hope that all will get adopted.

One Knox also said they hope the contest will inspire other teams to do the same.

