Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-40 in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on I-40 East in Loudon County early Wednesday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near the 356 mile marker and shut down the interstate temporarily. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and will be investigating the crash, details of which have not been released.

