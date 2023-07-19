Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-40 in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says

The crash happened near the 356 mile marker and shut down the interstate temporarily.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on I-40 East in Loudon County early Wednesday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened near the 356 mile marker and shut down the interstate temporarily. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and will be investigating the crash, details of which have not been released.

