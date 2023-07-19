Police find 50 grams of fentanyl, arrest 2 after Knoxville police chase

DeAngelo Brown (left) and Marshall Alderson (right)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police took two men into custody and recovered 50 grams of suspected fentanyl after a brief police chase in Knoxville Monday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The chase happened around 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Milligan Street, the report said, when an officer saw a van swerving in and out of the lane it was driving in. The officer turned on his cruiser lights, the report said, and the driver of the van did a U-turn, almost hitting a TBI agent who was in a car behind the officer.

After a brief chase, a man identified in the report as DeAngelo Brown left the car and ran away, but was tasered and taken into custody. Another man, the one who was driving, identified as Marshall Alderson, reportedly kept driving before being stopped by officers and also taken into custody.

While searching the van, the report said, officers found a backpack with 50 grams of a white powder they suspected to be fentanyl. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is an opioid about 100 times more potent than morphine.

The DEA claims that just two milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person, depending on size and weight, when used incorrectly. Based on that math, the fentanyl found in the backpack could kill 25,000 people.

Alderson was also found to be a felon out of Michigan. He’s facing aggravated assault, drug and evading arrest charges. Brown is facing weapons, drug and evading charges.

