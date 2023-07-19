Police K9 hit by lightning in Dyersburg

Rex, police dog, struck by lightning
Rex, police dog, struck by lightning(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police K9 was hit by lightning and injured when storms rolled through Dyer County on Tuesday.

Rex, the Dyersburg police K9, was off-duty at the time and was at home with his handler.

Officer Brandon Haynes, Rex’s handler, ran to help the pup when saw lightning strike near his kennel.

According to Haynes, Rex appeared to be in distress and was rushed to an animal care clinic in Dyersburg for emergency care.

Rex’s injuries are similar to electrocution injuries and he is currently recovering in the Animal Care Clinic.

