SEC Media Days 2023 Day Two: Dawgs still barking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Football Media Days continued in Nashville and among the teams in attendance was the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The four teams in Nashville Tuesday were Vanderbilt, Auburn, Miss. State and again, Coach Kirby Smart’s Dawgs.

Smart has plenty to be happy about with a lot of winning in recent years. His Bulldogs also continue to excel in the area of recruiting, but what about motivation? Is the coach concerned about his players and those associated with his program becoming complacent?

“First thing you have to do is acknowledge that it’s a threat. Like if you acknowledge that complacency is a threat, it’s the first step towards stopping it,” Smart said. “We look for two things when we look for people to join our organization. I’m not talking about players. Do they love football, and do they embrace being part of something bigger than themselves? Are they selfless?”

Georgia’s road toward a 3-peat will wind through Knoxville this season. The Bulldogs visit Neyland on November 18. Tennessee, no doubt, will be looking for a little payback after last year’s loss.

Now Tuesday night coach Josh Heupel appeared live via Zoom on the SEC Nation show from Nashville. He’ll be there in person with three of his standout players on Thursday.

The coach asked about his Vols escaping a post-season bowl ban. He said in recruiting, a lot of people used that NCAA stuff against them the first couple of years.

The administration did what it had to, but there was still a lot of uncertainty, which is why he was nervous prior to the announcement.

Someone he isn’t nervous about is starting quarterback Joe Milton, and Heupel talked about the quarterback’s next step toward growth.

Appearing on SEC Nation Live from Nashville Tuesday night head coach Josh Heupel talked about the next step in the growth of starting quarterback Joe Milton III @wvlt pic.twitter.com/PVElEsxDw7 — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 19, 2023

Joe Milton along with Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren will be the seniors joining coach Heupel in the Music City on Thursday. Your WVLT Sports team will be there with the Vols in Nashville.

NUMBER CHANGES

Nico Iamaleava goes back to No. 8 after wearing No. 12 this spring. Jr. WR Dont’e Thornton goes from No. 11 to No. 1. Other Vols changing numbers include:

Tennessee football (Rick Russo)

LB-Aaron Beasley: 24 to 6

LB-Keenan Pili: 41 to 11

WR-Ramel Keyton: 80 to 9

RB-Jaylen Wright: 20 to 0

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.