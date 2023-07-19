Thousands of lawn care equipment stolen from Cocke County home

Abygail Gregg said her family’s business relies on having the $14,000 worth of lawn care equipment that has been stolen.
PARROTTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For years Abygail Gregg and her family have made a living out of their work garage, but they’ve just encountered a major setback.

Saturday night, someone stole more than $14,000 worth of lawn care equipment from their home as it sat outside the garage.

Since last month they’ve committed their full-time efforts to mowing lawns as a way to make money to support their family. Now with all of their working equipment missing, their full-time job is now on hold.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do. That’s what I’ve told everybody. I mean we’ll figure it out; we always do. We’re going to have to sell stuff we didn’t want to and put down projects we’ve spent a lot of time on,” said Gregg.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the missing equipment while the Gregg family wonders who took their belongings.

In total, there was a lawnmower, a trailer, two weed eaters, a chainsaw and a leaf blower according to the sheriff’s office.

For their business, the Greggs charge people a dollar a minute to mow their yards with the goal of offering an affordable service that is quick in the process. Now, they fear they will be out of work for an extended period of time while also feeling let down by her East Tennessee community.

“It just makes me feel so betrayed by whoever it was I mean why do that to a small community, especially a person that doesn’t have everything in the world,” said Gregg.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible is asked to call the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

