Tracking heavy rain and storms with Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Paige Noel says scattered rain and storms continue through the end of the week.
First Alert for heavy rain and storms Thursday
First Alert for heavy rain and storms Thursday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and storms arrive Thursday which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. Flooding and isolated stronger storms are the main risks.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers linger tonight and turn to more scattered coverage by the morning. The low will be around 72 degrees.

Thursday’s round of storms looks stronger, with some very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and stronger gusts out of some of the storms. This batch looks to increase in coverage first thing in the morning and continue into the early afternoon. This is when flash flooding is a concern with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll have scattered rain and storms becoming more isolated, with a high of around 81 degrees.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cumberland and Fentress County from midnight to 12 p.m. Central time.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another round of rain and storms moves in Friday, mainly afternoon to evening. Highs are still in the mid-80s but feeling sticky.

This weekend looks nice with lower humidity and mild temperatures! Highs will be in the mid-80s with limited rain chances Saturday, and then Sunday is in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we heat back up into the upper 80s with sunshine to start the new week. Rain chances look limited as well.

Wednesday's evening First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday's evening First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

