People across the country have a chance to vote for the nation’s best-looking police cruiser in the 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People across the country have a chance to vote for the nation’s best-looking police cruiser in the 2023 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Highway Patrol competing in ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest’

Nearly all 50 states submitted photos of their cruisers from either their state police or their highway patrol. Both Tennessee Highway Patrol and Kentucky State Police have entered submissions, but only one can come out on top.

KSP won the award last year.

THP’s entry features a trooper, a 2021 Ford Explorer cruiser and a 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Motorcycle center stage on the Grand Ole Opry.

“Tennessee has a rich music history and is the home to many musical genres, but our great state is most renowned for country music and its undisputed home is the Grand Ole Opry,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “For this year’s contest, we are honored to be able to showcase our patrol vehicles on the same stage as music royalty.”

The 13 states with the highest vote totals will be featured on the 2024 wall calendar and will be available to purchase later this year. THP officials said that the proceeds fund student scholarships throughout the country via the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

Anyone who wants to cast their vote can do so on the website.

