Creating a house fire plan can help save family, pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Unexpected emergencies like house fires can happen within seconds, so officials want people to create a plan in case of an emergency. The first thing homeowners can do is install smoke detectors and change batteries as needed.

As far as pets, pet owners are asked to know where their pets would nap or hide around the house.

“Make sure you have stickers on your windows where if a fire department came they would find what room your animal was in,” Kari Parker with Young-Williams Animal Center said.

People are able to get these free stickers from the ASPCA. If a pet owner plans to evacuate the home, they’re asked to take their pets.

“We just want to make sure people are very cognizant of where their animals are,” Parker said. “We just want to make sure your family is prepared.”

Young-Williams also asked people to check with them if one of their pets went missing after an emergency. Many strays in Knoxville and Knox County are sent to the center since they’re the official city and county shelter.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.