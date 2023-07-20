Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa nominated for prestigious USA Today award

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge is a prime candidate to win USA Today’s Best Family Resort Award.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge celebrated it’s 8th anniversary, it also prepares to compete for USA Today’s Best Family Resort Award in 2023.

DreamMore Resort and Spa already holds several awards including being named the No. 1 Amusement Park Hotel in 2018, 2021 and 2022 by USA Today, one of Southern Living’s “Best Places to Stay in the South” and one of Travel + Leisure’s “25 Resorts in the US that are Perfect for Families.”

Voting for the Best Family Resort Award opened Thursday and will continue through Aug. 8, ending at 11:59 p.m. Anyone is allowed to participate in the voting process, but only one vote may be cast per person per device in order to be valid.

