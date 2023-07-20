Downpours and storms can lead to pockets of flash flooding and damaging wind, WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavy rain and storms come in waves today, leading to a risk for some flooding and isolated stronger storms, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ll see one more day of spotty to scattered rain and storms to end the week before a mostly dry stretch.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The first batch of spotty to scattered rain and storms moves in this morning. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

Thursday’s rounds of storms looks stronger, with some very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and stronger gusts out of some of the storms. We’ll have a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms morning to midday. The latest timing now looks like lull before a wave of heavy rain and storms this afternoon, at a n 80% coverage. This adds up to a flash flooding concern with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

This also leaves us cooler at 81 degrees, and outside of a storm we have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph.

Rain and storms are spotty tonight, with layers of clouds and fog, and a low of 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms develop Friday, but look more scattered in coverage in the afternoon to evening. We’ll be around 87 degrees, and very humid.

Then this weekend looks great with lower humidity and mild temperatures! We’ll top out around 85 on Saturday, then 88 on Sunday with sunny afternoons. As the humidity drops a stray shower is possible Saturday, but mainly in the mountains. The decreasing humidity gives us cooler mornings!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we continue to warm afternoons, sunshine, and a mostly dry few days. We’re looking at scattered rain and storms by the end of the week.

