Glenn Jacobs changes policy to allow guns in Knox County libraries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has updated county policy to allow permit-holders to carry guns in Knox County libraries, Abbey Harris, deputy communications director for Jacobs’ office told WVLT News Thursday.

Prior to the change, no firearms were allowed in libraries. That restriction was enforced by Tennessee state code § 39-17-1359, which allows business, individuals or governments to restrict weapons inside buildings.

“I am a strong gun rights advocate,” Jacobs said in an email statement. “I made the decision to discontinue the policy of prohibiting concealed carry in Knox County libraries after a constituent brought the issue to my attention saying, ‘Self-defense should not end in the parking lot of the library.’”

The policy went into effect last week, effecting Lawson McGhee Library, all branch libraries and the East Tennessee History Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.