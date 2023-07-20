Heavy rain this evening but drying out as heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain and storms become more scattered Friday and we’ll dry out by the weekend! The temperatures and humidity dip down this weekend as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Flood Watch continues until 8 p.m. as batches of heavy rain and storms continue. We are monitoring the threat for flash flooding and isolated stronger storms. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway. Rain becomes scattered around 6-7 p.m.

A few spotty storms linger tonight with temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees by Friday morning. Spotty rain and storms develop Friday, but look more scattered in coverage in the afternoon to evening. We’ll be around 87 degrees, and very humid. It’ll likely feel closer to the mid-90s by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then this weekend looks great with lower humidity and mild temperatures! We’ll top out around 85 on Saturday, then 88 on Sunday with sunny afternoons. As the humidity drops a stray shower is possible Saturday, but mainly in the mountains. The decreasing humidity gives us cooler mornings!

The mostly dry weather continues into the new week with highs jumping back in the upper 80s to near 90.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we continue to see those warm temperatures and could track a few more downpours and storms by the end of the week.

