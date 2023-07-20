‘It was a violation of trust as a Marine’ | East Tenn. organization helping female veterans heal trauma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Jessica Hodge enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, she felt empowered and confident to take control of her life. Hodge had a troubled childhood and found the family she always wanted in the Marines. Her newfound love and trust were broken when she was sexually assaulted by a superior, leading her to question the enthusiasm she once had.

“It was a violation of trust as a woman. It was a violation of trust as a Marine. It was a violation of trust as a service member,” Hodge said. “It was heartbreaking, and that trust was violated by someone who was my superior, a person who was in my direct chain of command.”

Obstacles to report to leaders

When Hodge tried to report her assault, she said it was one obstacle after another. Firstly, she did not know where to start. The man who assaulted her would have been the person she would report it to. Then, she faced skepticism – even from her female leaders.

“She said, ‘You’re just gonna make the rest of us look bad. We work hard enough to maintain our place in the Marines Corps,’” Hodge said about one of her female supervisors.

Hodge’s experience wasn’t singular. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 1 in 3 women report that they experienced military sexual trauma (MST) at some point during the military service.

“When it happened to me, I was not at a place where I felt I was safe enough to share that,” said Norita Cruz, Navy veteran and MST survivor.

Many instances of MST are never reported. Cruz cited fears of retaliation that kept her from coming forward. She said she saw first-hand women she served with face repercussions after reporting sexual trauma.

“If I did report it, is what happened to my friend gonna happen to me? Where she got blacklisted? It’s a really hard situation,” Cruz said.

Facing the life-long effects of sexual trauma

The lack of support for female veteran survivors, lead many women to lives after service with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and higher rates of suicide. Women veteran rates of suicide are more than two-times their male counterparts.

When Hodge returned to life after serving, she said she started feeling anxious often, especially about men in authority positions. This resulted in her struggling to keep a job for long periods of time. It soon led her to a breaking point which resulted in her attempting to take her own life.

“I had a half a bottle of hydrocodone left from having a root canal and I just took them,” Hodge said. “If the power hadn’t gone out where my boyfriend worked and he hadn’t come home early and found me, I wouldn’t be here.”

After this, Hodge knew she needed help. She hit many dead ends trying to find her way and decided she needed to take matters into her own hands.

Turning an unfortunate situation into a positive resource

At one of the darkest points of her life, Hodge saw the need for a women-specific group that could understand the unique experience of female veterans. That’s when she created the East Tennessee Foundation for Women Veterans.

“It’s not like you can walk into the American Legion or the [Veterans of Foreign Wars] or the {Disabled American Veterans Charity] or the Marine Corp League and say, ‘Hey, I was sexually traumatized in the military, and I need to talk about this,” Hodge said.

The non-profit organization supports and advocates for female veterans living in East Tennessee. The group provides them with a social support group. It also helps them connect with additional information and resources if they need specific help. The foundation hosts many family-friendly social events for women veterans to network through the year.

Cruz serves as a board member for the organization. She said the group has served as a lifeline for herself and many others.

“Sometimes the community we need isn’t there and we have to create it,” Cruz said. “People come out and say, ‘Well I was really searching for this decades ago and it wasn’t available to me.’”

Hodge encourages anyone who is struggling, or feels stuck like she did, to reach out to the organization.

“You’re not alone in this world. If you’re struggling, please come find us,” she said. “We’re all sisters in service. Doesn’t matter what brand we are. Doesn’t matter what our age is. It doesn’t matter our cultural background or economic background. None of that.”

If you or a loved one is a veteran who needs help, the Knoxville Vet Center has a 24/7 call center available at 877-927-8387. The Vet Center is a non-medical, counseling center staff by trained counselors dedicated to helping you manage life during and after the military.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.