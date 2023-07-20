Jefferson City man arrested for posting threatening videos of businesses, church

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City man was arrested after he made threatening videos of local businesses and a church and posted them online, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

Officers arrested the man on East Mountcastle Street after getting a call about the videos, JCPD said. The suspect, identified as Dain A. Glass, 31, made videos counting down to something, warning people that “you better be prepared,” JCPD said.

Glass was charged with civil rights intimidation.

