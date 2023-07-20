Knox County Schools has over 500 job positions to fill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students are headed back to class in less than three weeks, but there are still a large amount of jobs left to fill.

Knox County Schools has 541 job listings posted on their website.

Alex Moseman, the Executive director of talent acquisition, said 150 of the openings are for teachers. The rest of the 500 comes from a variety of jobs throughout the school system.

“So that number comes from all open positions across all of Knox County Schools, so that would include things like athletic coaches, clerical staff, district office staff, program managers, all of the things that it takes to run Knox County Schools day to day,” said Moseman.

Moseman said KCS isn’t different than any other organization, meaning that it is hard to get great employees right now.

He said the majority of the vacant teaching positions are in the math, science, and special education departments.

“The majority of those teaching positions tend to be in the hardest staff areas that are consistent across East Tennessee and across the country,” said Moseman.

He said this is a reason why they have been so aggressive with outreach to potential candidates.

“We are really focused on making sure that every student has a great educator in KCS,” said Moseman.

He said the goal is to always get high-quality educators as fast as they can into the classroom. Despite the open positions, their students will not be affected.

“If we were to open school tomorrow, we would not expect an operational impact to the education of students,” said Moseman.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.