Lightning briefly knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says

The Emergency Medical Service headquarters faced problems, county officials said, adding that they were working to get communications up and running again.
Lightning knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says
Lightning knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says(WPTA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Communications are back online, per county officials.

Previous Story:

Some local government services in Anderson County are offline, including emergency services, after a lightning strike from Thursday morning’s storms.

The Emergency Medical Service headquarters faced problems, county officials said, adding that they were working to get communications up and running again.

“Teams currently are working to bring communication and operating systems back online as quickly as possible,” officials said. “Citizens are advised to be patient if they encounter difficulty contacting Anderson County.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office received a mental health transport grant.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-40 in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says
Merritt was also charged with drug and weapons charges.
‘No one is above the law’ | Hamblen Co. correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

‘It was a violation of trust as a Marine’ | East Tenn. organization helping female veterans heal
WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified...
Rep. Tim Burchett to hold press conference before congressional hearing on UFOs
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals
Creating a house fire plan can help save family, pets