Lightning briefly knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Communications are back online, per county officials.

Some local government services in Anderson County are offline, including emergency services, after a lightning strike from Thursday morning’s storms.

The Emergency Medical Service headquarters faced problems, county officials said, adding that they were working to get communications up and running again.

“Teams currently are working to bring communication and operating systems back online as quickly as possible,” officials said. “Citizens are advised to be patient if they encounter difficulty contacting Anderson County.”

