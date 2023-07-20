Man convicted of killing 4-month-old daughter while under the influence of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County jury has found a man guilty of felony first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and simple possession of fentanyl, according to Lebanon Police.

Police said multiple agencies responded to the Travel Inn on Murfreesboro Road in April 2021 to find an unresponsive Jesse Wayne Craddock and an unresponsive infant. Both were taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

The 4-month-old baby died at the hospital and she was the daughter of Craddock. Police said the girl was left in Craddock’s care while the mother was at work.

An autopsy, as well as other investigative findings, revealed the baby died from asphyxiation, police said. Investigators were able to determine that Craddock fell on top of the girl while under the influence of fentanyl.

“The Lebanon Police Department is pleased with the verdict that was handed down today and we appreciate ALL agencies that assisted us in achieving this verdict,” LPD said.

