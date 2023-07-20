More than 30 dogs found in ‘abhorrent’ conditions in Sevierville mobile home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 30 dogs were found in what the Sevierville Police Department is calling “abhorrent” conditions in a Sevierville mobile home Wednesday.

Officers received a complaint and responded to the home on East Casey Drive, where they found and charged two people: Norman Miller, 57, and Angela Miller, 61.

Norman Miller, 57, and Angela Miller, 61 (SPD)

“The floor inside the mobile home was covered in feces and urine,” SPD officials said. “Most if not all of the canines appeared to have mange and fleas.”

The conditions of the mobile home required the Sevierville Fire Department to lend SPD officers protective equipment. Once they got inside, officers said they were able to capture most of the dogs that were living inside the home, but “several” more escaped before SPD could retrieve them. The dogs SPD were able to capture were taken to the Sevier Animal Care Center.

The center told WVLT News that 31 dogs were brought into the center from the one home. They said 11 of them were already in foster homes.

🆘HELP: foster homes needed🆘 Today we got in a hoarding case of over 30 beagle mixes from one home. Most of them are on... Posted by Sevier Animal Care Center on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Norman and Angela Miller face animal cruelty charges. SPD officials confirmed that officers are still looking for the escaped animals, with help from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office animal control division.

