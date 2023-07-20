New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office received a mental health transport grant.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-40 in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says
Merritt was also charged with drug and weapons charges.
‘No one is above the law’ | Hamblen Co. correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail

Latest News

‘It was a violation of trust as a Marine’ | East Tenn. organization helping female veterans heal
Lightning knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says
Lightning briefly knocks out some Anderson Co. emergency communications, county says
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's...
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on...
RFK Jr. will testify at House hearing over online censorship