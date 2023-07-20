One Knoxville SC to use GPS trackers for player stats

Fans will get performance updates from each game, including speed and distance-covered metrics.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, Knoxville’s pro soccer team, announced a partnership with IT and consulting business CGI Thursday, aimed at outfitting their players with GPS trackers for tracking performance.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with CGI, a technology leader bringing innovative insights to their federal and commercial clients,” said Drew McKenna, managing partner at One Knoxville SC.

McKenna added that fans will get performance updates from each game, including speed and distance-covered metrics.

