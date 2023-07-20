Over 14 dogs found in ‘abhorrent’ conditions in Sevierville mobile home

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 14 dogs were found in what the Sevierville Police Department is calling “abhorrent” conditions in a Sevierville mobile home Wednesday.

Officers received a complaint and responded to the home on East Casey Drive, where they found and charged two people: Norman Miller, 57, and Angela Miller, 61.

“The floor inside the mobile home was covered in feces and urine,” SPD officials said. “Most if not all of the canines appeared to have mange and fleas.”

The conditions of the mobile home required the Sevierville Fire Department to lend SPD officers protective equipment. Once they got inside, officers said they were able to capture 14 of the dogs that were living inside the home, but “several” more escaped before SPD could retrieve them. The dogs SPD was able to capture were taken to the Sevier Animal Care Center.

Norman and Angela Miller face animal cruelty charges. SPD officials confirmed that officers are still looking for the escaped animals, with help from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office animal control division.

