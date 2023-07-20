Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company's signature pickle flavor.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wine lovers and pickle lovers, get ready for the first-ever pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.

Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the company’s signature pickle flavor.

This is the first time that Claussen has entered the beverage market in its 150-year history.

What started off as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 turned into reality.

Spritz Society was surprised by the positive reaction and demand from fans after its prank about a pickle-flavored wine.

The cocktail, officially named Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen, is available for sale exclusively online at spritzsociety.com.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Merritt was also charged with drug and weapons charges.
‘No one is above the law’ | Hamblen Co. correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office received a mental health transport grant.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-40 in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

A Delta plane was stuck on the tarmac at an airport in Las Vegas for hours during triple-digit...
‘Just chaos’: Passengers pass out after getting stuck on plane for hours in triple-digit heat
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023....
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59