Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are in custody after a drug bust by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The bust happened around 6:15 a.m. at a home on Roundtree Road in West Knoxville. While inside, detectives said they found over 100 pounds of drugs and 19 guns, along with more than $70,000 in cash.

In all, detectives seized:

141.3 pounds of marijuana and THC drugs, like edibles

20.3 pounds of psilocybin products, such as mushrooms

$70,826 in cash

19 firearms

Additionally, suspects Gary Buell, 23, Sadie Stallings, 24, and Shane Stallings, 26, were taken into custody. All three face drug and weapons charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.