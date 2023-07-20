Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The bust happened around 6:15 a.m. at a home on Roundtree Road.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are in custody after a drug bust by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
The bust happened around 6:15 a.m. at a home on Roundtree Road in West Knoxville. While inside, detectives said they found over 100 pounds of drugs and 19 guns, along with more than $70,000 in cash.
In all, detectives seized:
- 141.3 pounds of marijuana and THC drugs, like edibles
- 20.3 pounds of psilocybin products, such as mushrooms
- $70,826 in cash
- 19 firearms
Additionally, suspects Gary Buell, 23, Sadie Stallings, 24, and Shane Stallings, 26, were taken into custody. All three face drug and weapons charges.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.