Rep. Tim Burchett to hold press conference before congressional hearing on UFOs

WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representative Tim Burchett will hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming bipartisan hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).

Other members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will also speak at the conference.

WVLT News spoke with Burchett ahead of the press conference.

Full Interview: WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Burchett said he wanted the federal government to publicly release what he’s seen behind closed doors.

“Quit sending us these redacted files,” Burchett said. “Let the American people see what they show us in private, it’s time to get this out in the open.”

He also claimed that he’s spoken with members of the U.S. military who have seen unexplained anomalies while flying.

The press conference is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

