So many ways to Find Your Fun this weekend

Check out these events to Find Your Fun!
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are so many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, July 20th:

Knox County Parks and Recreation is hosting a fun program this summer called Park and Play. For the next few weeks, there will be activities like hula hoops, jump ropes, and water-based relay games led by staff. It’s free and open to kids of all ages. Each Thursday, it’s at a different park. This Thursday will be at Mascot Park starting at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Founders Park at Campbell Station is hosting a party in the park on Thursday starting at 6 p.m. The free events will feature a kids sing-a-long, yard games, and fun crafts. Food trucks will also be at the party.

Tennessee Theatre’s last Broadway show of the 2022-2023 season kicks off this week. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations is at the theatre starting Thursday through Sunday at different times. You can still buy tickets online.

Friday, July 21st:

The 30th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off on Friday! Early shopping begins at noon to 6 p.m. with the Grainger County Opry starting at 6:30 p.m. The fun starts Saturday at 9 a.m. which includes tomato wars, an art show, live music, good food, and of course fresh Grainger County tomatoes. It’s at Rutledge Middle School. It’s free to park and to get into the festival.

Saturday, July 22nd:

Repticon is coming back to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center. Repticon is a reptile and exotic animal expo where you can see live animals around the world, buy pets, and pet products. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

