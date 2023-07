Tennessee single-game football tickets are now on sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans, you can officially get single-game tickets.

The University of Tennessee announced Thursday that single-game tickets have gone on sale. This comes after season tickets sold out for the first time since 2016.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee football season tickets sell out for first time since 2016

Those interested in heading to Neyland can get tickets here.

