Two charged in Fentress Co. murder investigation

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged with criminal homicide after a man was killed in Jamestown, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On May 29, 40-year-old Jonathan Chad Hall was found dead in the 3000 block of Buck Mountain Road.

Agents determined that Steven L. Reynolds and Shellie A. Miller were responsible for his death. They were both charged with criminal homicide, according to officials.

Both were already being held in the Fentress County Jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.