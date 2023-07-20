UT Medical Center offering free prostate cancer screenings

The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. / Source: (UT Medical Center)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings at several clinics across East Tennessee throughout August.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, with an 6,280 cases expected to be diagnosed in Tennessee just in 2023.

The clinics will be held as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 1-3 p.m.

  • UT Regional Health Center—Halls
  • 7326 Maynardville Pk, Suite 600, Knoxville, TN 37938
  • FREE Parking

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 8-9 p.m.

  • UT Family Physicians—Hardin Valley
  • 2519 Willow Point Way, Knoxville, TN 37931
  • FREE Parking

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 8-10 p.m.

  • UT Medical Center—Cancer Institute
  • 1926 Alcoa Hwy - Bldg F, 1st floor
  • FREE Parking in the Cancer Institute lot

Men 45 and up should get screened if their family has a history of prostate cancer or are Black, UT officials said. All men over 50 should be screened.

