UT Medical Center offering free prostate cancer screenings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is offering free prostate cancer screenings at several clinics across East Tennessee throughout August.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, with an 6,280 cases expected to be diagnosed in Tennessee just in 2023.

The clinics will be held as follows:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4, 1-3 p.m.

UT Regional Health Center—Halls

7326 Maynardville Pk, Suite 600, Knoxville, TN 37938

FREE Parking

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 8-9 p.m.

UT Family Physicians—Hardin Valley

2519 Willow Point Way, Knoxville, TN 37931

FREE Parking

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19, 8-10 p.m.

UT Medical Center—Cancer Institute

1926 Alcoa Hwy - Bldg F, 1st floor

FREE Parking in the Cancer Institute lot

Men 45 and up should get screened if their family has a history of prostate cancer or are Black, UT officials said. All men over 50 should be screened.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.