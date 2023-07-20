Vols wrap 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville

SEC Football Media Days were held in the Volunteer State for the first time, with Tennessee taking center stage on the event’s final day.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Football Media Days were held in the Volunteer State for the first time, with Tennessee taking center stage on the event’s final day.

Head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive tackle Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren represented Tennessee at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville on Thursday. The Vols spent the day visiting with members of the local, regional and national media to preview the upcoming season.

“I’d like to welcome to you the Mid-State and the City of Nashville,” Heupel said. “Hope you guys have had a great week here, enjoying some music, enjoying Broadway and having some fun. This city and this area of the state, Mid-State, is extremely important to the success of Tennessee. It’s a big part of our past success, as well, and a lot of great Vol fans and former players that call this place home, and so excited to see them.

“It’s fitting that we are here today for SEC Media Day, because in 44 days we get an opportunity to kick off against Virginia right here in Nissan Stadium. Looking forward to seeing everybody in Vol Nation show up in droves for that ballgame.”

Tennessee returns to Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2 to kick off year three under Heupel as the Vols square off against Virginia at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET/11 a.m. CT.

