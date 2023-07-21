‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 313 Initiative (named after Detroit’s area code) has paved the way for law enforcement agencies in Michigan and East Tennessee to work together to put a serious dent in drug trafficking through the Tennessee area. The initiative primarily aims to disrupt a drug pipeline between Detroit and Knoxville.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen reported that pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamines and over 100 guns have been confiscated. Additionally, over 170 drug traffickers have been charged since the initiative first launched in mid-December 2022.

While the initiative proves to be making progress, Allen urged the community to get involved to help bring drug traffickers down. “The more drugs we can take remove from the streets--the better off we are. The more drug dealers we can arrest and put behind bars the better off we are. It makes this community a safer community,” Allen said.

If you or someone in your community see something suspicious, you can call your local law enforcement to investigate the situation.

