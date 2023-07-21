‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged

Law enforcement agencies in Michigan and East Tennessee collaborate to crack down on drug trafficking in East Tennessee.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 313 Initiative (named after Detroit’s area code) has paved the way for law enforcement agencies in Michigan and East Tennessee to work together to put a serious dent in drug trafficking through the Tennessee area. The initiative primarily aims to disrupt a drug pipeline between Detroit and Knoxville.

Previous Coverage: Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.

Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen reported that pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamines and over 100 guns have been confiscated. Additionally, over 170 drug traffickers have been charged since the initiative first launched in mid-December 2022.

Previous Coverage: 313 Initiative: 60 drug arrests made in just two months

While the initiative proves to be making progress, Allen urged the community to get involved to help bring drug traffickers down. “The more drugs we can take remove from the streets--the better off we are. The more drug dealers we can arrest and put behind bars the better off we are. It makes this community a safer community,” Allen said.

If you or someone in your community see something suspicious, you can call your local law enforcement to investigate the situation.

