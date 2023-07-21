Beautiful weekend ahead with mostly dry weather and lower humidity

Meteorologist Paige Noel says stray showers are possible but we stay mostly dry this weekend.
Lower humidity Saturday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine is here and sticks around for the weekend! The lower humidity arrives as well making it feel not as sticky throughout the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds move back in overnight with scattered showers moving in and lasting until the early morning hours on Saturday. We’ll drop to around 68 degrees.

The dew point drops a little bit making for less humidity throughout the weekend! A few spotty showers and storms are possible throughout the day Saturday, but most of us stay dry. We’ll slowly see those mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then Sunday starts out cooler, thanks to that low humidity! We’ll start the day in the low 60s, then the mostly sunny day warms us to around 88 degrees. A stray pop-up shower is possible in the mountains.

We are dry but warmer for the new week! Highs stay in the upper 80s with limited rain chances and lower humidity.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a few spotty storms by the end of the week with hot temperatures. Overall, we are on a dry trend.

Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
