Blount County Schools getting teachers ready to go back to school

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders in Blount County Schools are getting teachers ready to welcome children into the classroom. Officials described how the school system successfully recruits new hires and why one new teacher didn’t have to search too hard to find his first job.

“It’s the whole reason I went back to be a teacher. I went to Blount County Schools K-12, and I actually got hired in the same high school that I went to. I’ll be in the same building with my mom and dad. They’re both educators in that building so it’s kind of a full circle moment,” said Drew Blair.

Blair said he is already comfortable going into his first year as an algebra teacher, but he’s learned so much at the new Educator Academy. He said Blount County Schools cares for all its staff in a family atmosphere.

“I learned that coming through, but now I see it on a different level from the flip side. As a student, you see it with everyone around you, but now as an educator from the top down there’s not many places where you come in, and the director of schools comes in and is the first person to talk to you. You have families within schools with admin, but here it’s district-wide,” said Blair.

At the New Educator Academy, new teachers were paired with veteran teachers to be a mentor throughout the school year. BCS said it is focusing on teachers’ mental health because they know the challenges they go through on a daily basis. They believe if the teacher is happy then the students will be too.

“I can’t say enough things about this county and this district and the preparedness, and I’m going to learn a lot and it’s going to help me with my first day for sure,” said Blair.

BCS has hired 85 new teachers for the 2023 school year. In total, they have 800 teachers throughout the schools. Dr. Courtney Whitehead, the Human Resource Supervisor for Blount County Schools, said this is because of their early recruiting efforts and the relationships they have with the community.

“Blount County Schools is the place to be. Our director, myself, most of our supervisors, over 50 percent of our school principals are Blount County School graduates,” said Whitehead.

She said they have one open position that they hope to fill this week to be at full capacity for the first day on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.