Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
Merritt was also charged with drug and weapons charges.
‘No one is above the law’ | Hamblen Co. correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail
Jerry Steven Helton is wanted for federal violation of supervised release and unregistered sex...
‘Sexually violent predator’ caught from tips to police, officials say

Latest News

Ben tracks the flooding to end the Alert Day - nice weekend awaits
Alert over and drying out heading into the weekend
Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot