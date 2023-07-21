Donate backpacks, shoes to kids in need through the Knoxville Urban League

The Knoxville Urban League is hosting its Shoes for School event to help kids in need of shoes, backpacks and other school supplies.
The Knoxville Urban League is hosting its Shoes for School event to help kids in need of shoes,...
The Knoxville Urban League is hosting its Shoes for School event to help kids in need of shoes, backpacks and other school supplies.(WILX)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Urban League is hosting its Shoes for School event on Aug. 5 to help students in need of shoes, backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The 21st annual Shoes for School event will be held on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caswell Park in Knoxville, and people will be able to donate the items at this event.

People can also donate the supplies to children at the Knoxville Urban League by July 28.

USCellular is also hosting drives in its stores at the following locations:

  • 4873 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918
  • 7412 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
  • 2736 Schaad Rd., Knoxville, TN 37921
  • 11661 Parkside Dr., Farragut, TN 37934

Knoxville Urban League officials recommend people donate items for children ages five through 12. Sturdy backpacks, with either straps or wheels, are also recommended.

The Knoxville Urban League’s website has more information on donation locations and the event.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified...
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett says the federal government is blocking investigations into UFOs

Latest News

Lower humidity Saturday
Beautiful weekend ahead with mostly dry weather and lower humidity
Ryan Daniel Helms, 38
Police arrest Knoxville DUI driver after falling asleep at the wheel with baby in truck, report says
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged (FILE)
‘313 Initiative’: Drug trafficking crackdown results in 170 charged
Lower humidity on the way for the weekend
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather