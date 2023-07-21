Donate backpacks, shoes to kids in need through the Knoxville Urban League

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Urban League is hosting its Shoes for School event on Aug. 5 to help students in need of shoes, backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The 21st annual Shoes for School event will be held on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Caswell Park in Knoxville, and people will be able to donate the items at this event.

People can also donate the supplies to children at the Knoxville Urban League by July 28.

USCellular is also hosting drives in its stores at the following locations:

4873 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918

7412 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

2736 Schaad Rd., Knoxville, TN 37921

11661 Parkside Dr., Farragut, TN 37934

Knoxville Urban League officials recommend people donate items for children ages five through 12. Sturdy backpacks, with either straps or wheels, are also recommended.

The Knoxville Urban League’s website has more information on donation locations and the event.

