Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin to serve Barbie-themed pancakes to celebrate movie release
Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin will serve pink pancakes topped with crowns to celebrate the release of the new ‘Barbie’ movie.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin locations will serve pink pancakes on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the release of the new ‘Barbie’ movie.
These special edition pink pancakes are infused with strawberry cream cheese icing and are topped with a pancake crown, sprinkles, whipped cream and pink chocolate pearls.
Click here for a list of locations.
