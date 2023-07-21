Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin to serve Barbie-themed pancakes to celebrate movie release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin locations will serve pink pancakes on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the release of the new ‘Barbie’ movie.

These special edition pink pancakes are infused with strawberry cream cheese icing and are topped with a pancake crown, sprinkles, whipped cream and pink chocolate pearls.

