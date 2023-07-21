Former Ky. teacher of the year creates ‘all-inclusive’ library

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Willie Carver, the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, wants to make sure every student in the state has access to a feeling of dignity, and he’s doing this through a collection of LGBTQ-focused books.

Carver says he tried to get his collection into the school where he used to teach, Montgomery County High School, but his request was denied.

Now, Carver has found a resting spot for his collection of LGBTQ-focused literature, and it’ll be on display for all to see.

The Gateway Regional Arts Center in downtown Mount Sterling is hosting a new collection of LGBTQ-focused books. It will have its own section called the Rainbow Freedom Library.

Carver says he has tried since last fall to find a safe space for these books, and now he has one.

“If one person said you can’t have these books, maybe that had a big effect. I’ve had hundreds reach out and say how can I help,” said Carver.

Carver used to teach French and English at Montgomery County High School. He resigned in July of 2022.

“There was a lot of pushback and hatred coming from my community focused on me and my former students who were LGBTQ,” said Carver.

Before he left, Carver says students were sharing LGBTQ-focused books among themselves for their mental health. However, students had an idea to give back to the community. So they applied for and received a $4,000 grant to buy books like these to be used in the school library for everyone to share. However, Carver says the school administration denied his request to get these types of books into the library.

“I anticipated this result because these were LGBTQ titles,” said Carver.

We called the Montgomery County Board of Education for a reason why these books were denied a place in the high school library, but no one has returned our phone call.

Carver gave us this January e-mail from one of the high school administrators. It says:

Thank you for reaching out to the high school about the book donations. We do not have any record of any group being approved by the Board to participate in the grant referenced in your email. Due to this and the revised KRS regarding curriculum approval, we will not be able to accept a donation of pre-purchased titles at this time.

“They did the work, got the books, then were shut down by the people that were supposed to be encouraging them,” said Carver.

Now, Carver is moving forward.

A GoFundMe account has been started to add more books like these to the collection.

Carver unveiled the Rainbow Freedom Library to the public at the Gateway Regional Arts Center on Friday.

