Four-star LB Edwin Spillman commits to UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lipscomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman committed to Tennessee football on Friday. The 4-star prospect was the second big pick-up for Josh Heupel and staff in the last few days, after five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews pledged his commitment to the Big Orange earlier in the week.

Spillman’s brother Nathan is a Vol, but that wasn’t a big selling point for the UT coaches who recruited him.

“That meant a lot to me because other reporters and coaches were saying your brother is already there, is that where you are going to go, but when people would say that I’d say that not what I’m going there. I wanted to go there because it was the best fit for me,” Spillman told Volquest.com.

The 6′1″, 220-pounder elevated Tennessee’s 2024 class up one spot to No. 7 nationally and fourth in the SEC. Just days ago - ahead of Mike Matthews’ commitment - UT ranked 14th nationally.

He caught up with Austin Price ahead of his commitment and you can watch the full interview below.

