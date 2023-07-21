Grainger County Tomato Festival returns to East Tennessee

The festival features more than just tomatoes.
The Grainger County Tomato Festival returned for its 30th annual event centered on the iconic...
The Grainger County Tomato Festival returned for its 30th annual event centered on the iconic Grainger County tomatoes.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Grainger County Tomato Festival returned for its 30th annual event centered on the iconic Grainger County tomatoes.

The festival runs on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the festival will open at noon and close at 6:00 p.m., so the Grainger County Opry, featuring local musical guests and comedians, can take center stage and run until 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. with hopes of more local entertainment hitting the main stage at 6:30 p.m.

The festival features more than just tomatoes. It will also feature authors, artisans and more from East Tennessee. Of course, guests will also be able to purchase the famous tomatoes from various vegetable vendors.

The Grainger County Tomato Festival website offers more information about the festival and its vendors.

