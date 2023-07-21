Jacob visits Knoxville Montessori School

Meteorologist Jacob Durham talked with kids about weather and the WVLT studio!
By Jacob Durham
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Jacob Durham visited the Knoxville Montessori School with kids ranging from 3 to 12 years old.

They talked about different types of weather and about the seasons we have here in East Tennessee. The kids also got to see some behind the scenes things we do at the station.

Knoxville Montessori School
Knoxville Montessori School(wvlt)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sadie Stallings, 24, Gary Buell, 23, and Shane Stallings, 26 (left to right)
Police find over 100 pounds of drugs, 19 guns in bust, report says
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said equipment was stolen from the New Market Fire and...
Former firefighter arrested after stealing life-saving equipment from station, sheriff says
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
WVLT News spoke with Rep. Tim Burchett ahead of his scheduled press conference on Unidentified...
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett says the federal government is blocking investigations into UFOs

Latest News

Lower humidity on the way for the weekend
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather
Lower humidity on the way for the weekend
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when and where a few downpours are still developing.
Steamy day with a few more showers and storms ahead of improving weather
Ben tracks the flooding to end the Alert Day - nice weekend awaits
Alert over and drying out heading into the weekend