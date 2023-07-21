K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Dyersburg Police Department provided an update on K9 officer “Rex,” who they say is now recovering at home after he was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s severe storm.

Police say Rex was struck while he was off-duty in his kennel.

Officer Brandon Haynes, Rex’s handler, immediately sprang into action after seeing his fellow K9 officer in distress.

Officer Brandon Haynes and K9 Rex (Dyersburg Police Department)

Rex was rushed to the Animal Care Clinic in Dyersburg, Tennessee, where he received “wonderful care by the team.”

Rex will remain off-duty as he continues to recover.

“On behalf of K9 Rex, his partner Officer Haynes, and the Dyersburg Police Department we would like to thank the Animal Care Clinic, and everyone who has reached out with well wishes to Rex. The photo of Rex was taken this morning while he enjoyed playing with one of his favorite toys.”

