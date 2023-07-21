K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police

K9 Rex sits happily with his toy three days after he was struck by lightning while off-duty at...
K9 Rex sits happily with his toy three days after he was struck by lightning while off-duty at his handler's home.(Dyersburg Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, the Dyersburg Police Department provided an update on K9 officer “Rex,” who they say is now recovering at home after he was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s severe storm.

Police say Rex was struck while he was off-duty in his kennel.

Officer Brandon Haynes, Rex’s handler, immediately sprang into action after seeing his fellow K9 officer in distress.

Officer Brandon Haynes and K9 Rex
Officer Brandon Haynes and K9 Rex(Dyersburg Police Department)

Rex was rushed to the Animal Care Clinic in Dyersburg, Tennessee, where he received “wonderful care by the team.”

Rex will remain off-duty as he continues to recover.

