Kentucky couple facing charges after kids found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple is facing multiple charges after police say children and animals were found living in horrible conditions.

Gregory Johnson and Sarah Hewitt-Johnson each face charges of criminal abuse, wanton endangerment and animal cruelty.

According to their arrest citations, Franklin County police searched their home Thursday following allegations of animal neglect. Police described the home as “deplorable,” with trash, animal feces and roaches throughout the home.

The arrest citation says four children were inside the home.

Police say two dogs were also being kept in the basement. One later died of malnourishment.

These types of situations can catch the attention of organizations like Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky.

“It’s very hard for us to accept that these types of things do happen in every neighborhood, every socioeconomic status,” said Chief Strategy Officer for Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky Laura Kretzer

Kretzer says their mission is to help provide children with the services they need and make it an easy process for everyone involved.

Last year, they served more than 7,000 children in need, but she says not all child abuse is reported.

“Based on some of the work we’ve done over the past few years, we believe that we probably need to be seeing closer to 15,000 children a year to more meet the need of even known cases,” said Kretzer.

Kretzer says many times that a report of child abuse will be made to the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, and then it is shared with Law enforcement.

“Everyone in Kentucky is a mandated reporter of child abuse or neglect,” said Kretzer. “So if you have a suspicion, a reasonable suspicion, you don’t need to have proof. But if you have a concern for a child, you really should report it. If it is an eminent situation, call law enforcement.”

For more information about reporting abuse in Kentucky, you can visit the Cabinet for Health and Family Services website.

